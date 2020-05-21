The Queen celebrates extra special news this week during lockdown It's one of Her Majesty's favourite events of the year

The Queen and the royal family might not have been able to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in person this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems Her Majesty was victorious in this year's virtual event.

The 94-year-old monarch had six entries in the Showing Classes and was the outright winner in two — Class 2 for Cleveland Bays, which she won with Wyevale Harry ridden by Matthew Powers and Class 19 the Side Saddle, which she won with Stardust ridden by Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

The Queen at the 2019 show

It was the first time the Queen has missed the show since its launch in 1943. Her Majesty, who learned how to ride at the age of three, has seen her own horses compete in the show. She has often been pictured with her trusty camera around her neck and has been in the stands to support her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh and her grandchildren, compete in carriage driving competitions.

During the virtual event from 13 to 17 May, viewers were able to watch the show online with more than 250,000 tuning in to watch proceedings. The Earl and the Countess of Wessex were among the royals to show support for the online event. During a rare interview, Sophie opened up about her daughter Lady Louise Windsor's carriage driving talents, saying: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

Sophie and Lady Louise share a giggle during carriage driving

Revealing 16-year-old Louise would not have taken part in the competition this year, Sophie said: "Yeah, she wouldn't have been able to compete this year because she would have been in the middle of exams but it's a lovely thing to do. To actually participate in the horse show you know, has been a really special thing for her to do and in fact, actually, the first time she participated was of course in the pageant, which she adored."

Royal Windsor Horse Show's Show Director, Simon Brooks-Ward said: "We've been delighted by the response we’ve had to Virtual Windsor 2020. It’s been fantastic to see the Show’s community getting together to keep the Show going – whether they are competitors, shop holders, sponsors, stewards, judges and officials or visitors – everyone has been engaged. I think it demonstrates how important the Show is for all and how close it is to their hearts."

