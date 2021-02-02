The Queen sends condolences to Captain Sir Tom Moore's family The monarch met the fundraising veteran last July

The Queen has sent condolences privately to Captain Sir Tom Moore's family following the announcement of his death on Tuesday.

The 100-year-old war veteran, who became a national treasure for his incredible fundraising efforts, died after contracting COVID-19.

The monarch, 94, knighted Captain Sir Tom during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle in July last year.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captan Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."

The news of Captain Sir Tom's passing was confirmed on his official Twitter page, with a photo of him being posted alongside the caption: "Captain Sir Tom Moore 1920 – 2021."

The army veteran raised more than £33m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last April.

Captain Sir Tom with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle

After meeting the Queen at the investiture ceremony, Captain Sir Tom said: "She did mention the money and she thought it was a magnificent sum to raise."

Speaking about his months of fundraising, he said: "When you think that about four months ago I was just Tom Moore, now I'm Sir Tom Moore, no one could ever have believed that, in that time it would happen to me.

"I've been really honoured that this should happen and I'm thrilled that it did happen, and thank you everyone who subscribed to the fund - I really appreciate it and thank you all very much."

