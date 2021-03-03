Buckingham Palace reacts to Meghan Markle bullying claim reports The Duchess of Sussex was hit by reports of complaints on Tuesday

Buckingham Palace has released an official statement in response to bullying claims lodged against Meghan Markle and reported by The Times.

The full statement read: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oprah makes surprising update about Meghan Markle tell-all interview

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.

RELATED: Meghan Markle responds to claims she 'bullied' Kensington Palace staff

Reports of bullying came to light on Tuesday

RELATED: What will Meghan Markle's intimate baby shower look like? The venue, the guests, and more

The Times reported on Tuesday that Meghan was the subject of a bullying complaint while living at Kensington Palace with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan's team said that the royal was "saddened" by the claims, with her spokesperson telling HELLO!: "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The reports comes just days before Meghan and Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey is aired.

The CBS two-hour special will be screened on Sunday in the US and is expected to be shown in the UK on March 8.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.