Prince Harry reveals Archie's first word and Christmas gift from the Queen in hilarious TV appearance The royal and the actor are good friends

The Duke of Sussex's appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show aired on Thursday night, ahead of his and wife Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey on 7 March.

Prince Harry, 36, and fellow Brit James drank tea and ate scones as they toured LA on a double-decker bus - the first time Harry had done so. The royal seemed excited about the outing, which included a visit to the house used in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air for a quick a bathroom break and to try and put an offer on it to become the 'the Prince who is living in the house of the fresh prince'.

WATCH: Prince Harry and James Corden talk LA and talk family life

James tried to convince Harry to purchase the famous mansion and even FaceTimed his wife Meghan Markle to get her opinion.

"You'd be the fresh princess of Bel Air," James tells Meghan at one point. "That's wonderful, I think we've done enough moving. Haz, how's your tour of LA going?" she asks Harry. A surprised James quipped: "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you that," to which Harry cheekily responds: "Well, you're not my wife."

During their time together the duo talked about everything, including Archie's first word - crocodile - and the unique gift the Queen sent his nearly two-year-old for Christmas - a waffle maker.

James Corden tried to convince Harry and Meghan to buy a home in LA

"My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables," he told James when asked about fatherhood.

He later added: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Of zoom calls with the Queen and Prince Philip, Harry surprisingly said: "Both my grandparents do [know how to use zoom], we've zoomed a few times, they've seen Archie running around, but my grandfather, instead of pressing 'leave meeting' he just goes [gestures to closing laptop]."

Harry also addressed his and Meghan's departure from the royal family, explaining: "It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a very difficult environment, as a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health.

At one point James Corden FaceTimes Meghan

"I was like, 'This is toxic', so I did what any husband and any father would do, I want to get my family out of here. We never walked away and as far as I'm concerned whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it's going to be the same thing."

The pair were spotted filming the segment earlier this month.

Harry appeared comfortable in front of the cameras, laughing and joking with James – who has been a close friend for years and even attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

James Corden and his wife attended Harry and Meghan's wedding

The Gavin & Stacey star also appeared on a holiday special of the Sussexes' podcast, Archewell Audio, in which guests reflected on 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their second child, moved to the US last March with their one-year-old son Archie after stepping back from royal duties.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Harry and Meghan will not return to being working members of the royal family.

The duo had tea whilst touring LA

The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be among the royals to appear in a special programme to mark Commmonwealth Day, which will air hours before the Sussexes' Oprah interview in the States.

It's understood that Meghan will talk to the US TV host about stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Harry will then join Meghan to speak to Oprah about their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their growing family.

