Meghan Markle responds to claims she 'bullied' Kensington Palace staff

Meghan Markle is "saddened" by claims in The Times that she was the subject of a bullying complaint while living at Kensington Palace with husband Prince Harry.

MORE: Meghan Markle seeks £1.5m in legal costs and front page apology in court case

In response to the claims, which were published on Tuesday evening and refer to an alleged complaint from many years ago, her spokesperson told HELLO!: "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry tells Oprah he feared history repeating itself

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The reports comes just days before Meghan and Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey is aired.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan seen for first time since trailers for upcoming Oprah tell-all

The CBS two-hour special will be screened on Sunday in the US and is expected to be shown in the UK on March 8.

Meghan Markle has released a statement in light of the allegations

Last week, two 30-second excerpts from the sit-down Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, were released.

The first clip shows Oprah questioning Meghan whether she was "silent or silenced", and later asks the Duchess: "Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point?"

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan won't show their home in Oprah Winfrey interview

The video then cuts to Harry, who remarks: "My biggest fear was history repeating itself."

Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with air in the US on Sunday

At the end of the first preview, Oprah, who is also one of Meghan and Harry's neighbours in their Montecito neighborhood in California, told the couple: "You've said some pretty shocking things here."

n the second clip, the Prince says he is grateful to have had Meghan's support during his exit from royal life, while also drawing comparisons with his late mother, Princess Diana.

He tells Oprah: "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.