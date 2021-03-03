What will Meghan Markle's intimate baby shower look like? The venue, the guests, and more The Duchess of Sussex's first baby shower was held in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely preparing for the arrival of their second baby, and that includes the royal's baby shower.

When she was pregnant with son Archie Harrison, the Duchess of Sussex invited her close friends and family to New York's luxurious Mark Hotel for a flower arranging lesson.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and her move to LA may mean Meghan will celebrate the occasion in a very different way this time around. Take a look at when, where and how the royal could celebrate her baby shower...

How will Meghan Markle celebrate her baby shower?

Baby showers can range from lavish affairs to simple, low-key celebrations – and it's likely that Meghan will choose the latter.

Meghan and Harry have kept their home life fairly private since their move to the US, with the royals announcing they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day but not sharing many pregnancy details.

Just as their son Archie's first birthday was held virtually at their home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, it's possible that the Duchess may similarly choose to host a Zoom call for her baby shower – allowing friends and family from across the world to join her when they may not have been able to in person.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day

However, royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, predicts it may still be "lavish" but "discreet."

"Baby showers are essentially an American invention - one that has become increasingly popular in the UK, if not more low key than celebrations in the US. Though the royals are, of course, allowed to have baby showers like everyone else, they are usually very discreet about them," Ingird said.

"I have no doubt that their lavish LA lifestyle will play a part in their second celebration," she added.

Where will Meghan Markle celebrate her baby shower?

The penthouse apartment of the Mark Hotel was host to Meghan's first baby shower, so it would be hard to top the luxurious five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Luckily, the royals live in a beautiful property in California that is rumoured to have cost £11.2million, with nine bedrooms,16 bathrooms, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a movie theatre, a large outdoor pool and even a separate guest house. So Meghan has plenty of choices when it comes to which room to decorate for the occasion!

The royal couple celebrated Archie's first birthday virtually at home

Jess Martin from Ginger Ray said: "Due to how we’ve all had to treat our homes as sanctuaries this year, we believe she’ll host a lavish celebration in her home in the US, instead of at an establishment like The Mark Hotel."

Ingrid added that Meghan's close friends may host her shower at her own home – with close friend and neighbour Oprah Winfrey predicted to be a potential planner.

Who will attend Meghan Markle's baby shower?

Speaking of her guestlist – whether they attend in person or virtually – Jess continued: "Meghan is not lacking in celebrity friends - we expect the shower to be nothing short of star-studded.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will likely be looking forward to the baby shower

"Judging by her previous baby shower guest list, I would imagine that her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer will be in attendance, as well as her neighbour Oprah, designer Misha Nonoo and her close friends Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Mulroney."

Although Meghan's mum Doria Ragland was unfortunately unable to attend her first baby shower due to work commitments, it's likely that she is looking forward to being part of this one – especially since she now lives so close to her daughter.

What will Meghan Markle's baby shower look like?

Without an invitation, it's hard to know exact details on what she wears or how she decorates her chosen venue, but experts believe it's going to be a chic, eco-friendly event.

The Duchess (pictured in February 2019) could opt for a gender-neutral baby shower

Foregoing the typical pink and blue baby colours, often linked to the baby's gender, Jess said gender-neutral creams and greens could feature.

"In terms of colour, we’re sure she’d turn to more rustic, botanical baby shower decorations such as wooden features and greenery. Advocates of a sustainable lifestyle, especially after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram wearing the same dress she wore whilst carrying Archie, it’s likely they’ll go for eco-friendly, biodegradable decorations too," she said.

So when will this all take place? If the Duchess' first baby shower is anything to go by, she may hold it two-three months before her due date, which the couple have not confirmed.

