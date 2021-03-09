Kate Middleton and Prince William return to London after months at Sandringham home The Duchess was pictured driving around the city

Kate Middleton has been pictured driving around London, confirming that the Cambridge family have returned to their Kensington Palace home after spending several months at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte headed to their country home once schools ended in December, and have spent the whole of the third lockdown there.

The family-of-five returned to the city as schools reopened on Monday. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have begun classes at their St Thomas' Battersea school and will remain there until the term ends on 26 March. The kids will then be off for Easter until 20 April.

The family's return comes on the same weekend that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah aired on American network CBS.

During the two-hour special, the Duchess of Sussex briefly mentioned the Duchess of Cambridge to negate stories that suggested she had made her cry on the week of her wedding with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle said Kate was "a good person" during her interview

"Did you make Kate cry?" Oprah asked, to which Meghan said, after pausing: "No, no, the reserve happened. And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone."

She continued: "It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something but she owned it and she apologised and she bought me flowers, and a note apologising. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone."

"She's a good person," the Duchess, who is pregnant with her second child, added. Meghan went on to say that she wanted to "protect" her sister-in-law Kate from the truth coming out, but was "shocked" when six or seven months after her and Harry's royal wedding, there were reports that she had upset Kate.