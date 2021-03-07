The Queen and Kate Middleton make appearance on Commonwealth Day TV special The senior royals marked the special day

The royal family joined forces to mark Commonwealth Day during a special TV programme on Sunday.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex appeared on BBC One's A Celebration for Commonwealth Day.

The programme replaced the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster, which was cancelled for the first time in nearly half a century because of the pandemic.

WATCH: The Queen talks about the importance of future on Commonwealth Day

Ahead of the televised special, Buckingham Palace said: "In Her Majesty's annual Commonwealth Day message, the Queen will pay tribute to the way in which communities across the family of nations have come together in response to the pandemic."

The Queen, 94, who has reigned for nearly 70 years, is Head of the Commonwealth – a voluntary association of 54 nations.

In her speech at the beginning of the broadcast, the monarch made reference to the pandemic as she said: "Over the coming week as we celebrate the friendship spirit of unity and achievement of the Commonwealth we have an opportunity to reflect on the time like no other.

"While the experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities."

The Queen delivered a heartfelt speech at the start of the broadcast

The Queen went on to praise the "innovative technology" which has allowed people to continue to work and connect with family and friends, saying: "Increasingly we have found ourselves able to enjoy such communication, as it offers an immediacy that transcends boundaries or division helping any sense of distance to disappear."

Her Majesty finished by paying tribute to the Commonwealth.

She said: "Looking forward, relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nations and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located, become healthier and happier places for us all."

Her Majesty has been residing at Windsor Castle throughout the lockdowns with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is currently recovering in hospital from a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Charles also delivered a speech for the occasion

During the programme, Prince Charles also recorded a message addressing "the universal devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic", and celebrating critical work to combat climate change.

The 72-year-old finished his powerful remarks by saying: "We have an unprecedented opportunity to change course by harnessing the extraordinary potential of our commonwealth family. We are uniquely placed to lead the way. So let us be the boldest of the bold and let us offer an example to the world."

His wife Camilla, 73, chatted to broadcaster Clare Balding about the importance of books and reading for children across the Commonwealth, during a year of isolation and disrupted education.

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke about the importance of reading

The Duchess said: "I've always had a passion for books and books have been a part of my life for so long, with a father who was a fervent bibliophile." She went on to say that her dad read to her from a young age and that gave her an interest in books.

"I just feel very strongly that all children should be taught to read," she said.

Meanwhile, Prince William, 38, and Kate, 39, spoke to medical, charity and voluntary staff from across the Commonwealth and heard about how they have adapted their efforts in response to the pandemic.

To mark both Commonwealth Day and International Women’s Day, Sophie, 56, spoke to three women from around the Commonwealth about their experiences of supporting other women and their wider communities.

The royal family's appearance comes just hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey airs in the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan's last appearance with the Queen and senior royals at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service before they stepped back from royal duties and moved to California.

