Meghan Markle reveals Kate Middleton apologised after making her cry in royal wedding lead-up The Duchess of Sussex shared her side of the story

The Duchess of Sussex has clarified reports that back in 2018 she made her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge cry over an argument about the flower girl dresses for her wedding to Prince Harry.

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Meghan contradicted the rumours.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah - all the surprising revelations we learnt

"Did you make Kate cry?" Oprah asked, to which Meghan said, after pausing: "No, no, the reserve happened. And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals baby's gender!

She continued: "It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something but she owned it and she apologised and she bought me flowers, and a note apologising. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone."

MORE: Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview as it happened

MORE: 25 extraordinary photos of royals crying in public

"She's a good person," the Duchess, who is pregnant with her second child, added. Meghan went on to say that she wanted to "protect" her sister-in-law Kate from the truth coming out, but was "shocked" when six or seven months after her and Harry's royal wedding, there were reports that she had upset Kate.

The couple spoke to Oprah in a two-hour special

In the explosive sit-down interview, Meghan also revealed that she and Harry actually tied the knot three days in secret before the Windsor wedding. The couple exchanged their personal vows in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

During the two-hour interview, the Duchess spoke about stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Harry also joined his wife at the end of the interview.

Meghan revealed that Kate apologised after making her cry

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," the Duke told Oprah, referencing his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

WHERE TO WATCH: In the US, the show was broadcast on Sunday evening on CBS. In the UK, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will be broadcast on Monday night at 9pm on ITV, and on ITV hub.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.