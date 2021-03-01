The Queen, Kate Middleton and Camilla share sweet photos to start the week Royal fans were delighted to see the snaps

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared sweet photos on their Instagram accounts on Monday, much to fans' delight.

The royals marked St David's Day on 1 March - the day that Welsh people celebrate their patron saint.

The monarch, 94, chose a photo from her visit to the Royal Welsh Regiment on St David's Day in 2017.

The picture showed the Queen, dressed in mauve coat and hat, beaming as she held a bouquet of daffodils – the national flower of Wales.

The Instagram caption read: "Dyde Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! Wishing all of our Welsh followers a Happy St Davids Day."

The Queen during a visit to Wales in 2017

Clarence House shared a series of photos of Charles and Camilla visiting the country in 2019, 2016, 2011 and 2018, including an adorable picture of the Prince interacting with a youngster during a walkabout.

The caption read in English and Welsh: "To all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world – wishing you a very happy #StDavidsDay!"

Charles' investiture as the Prince of Wales took place at Caernarfon Castle in 1969 in North Wales. During that year in the second year of his degree, the Prince attended the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth, studying Welsh history and language for a term.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate chose a stunning image from their trip to Cardiff Castle in December 2020 during their UK-wide royal train tour.

The Duchess was dressed in a red Alexander McQueen coat and a tartan scarf for the visit, where she and William met university students and toasted marshmallows at an outdoor market.

The Cambridges' message read: "Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus i’n holl ddilynwyr Cymreig // Wishing all our Welsh followers a very happy St David's Day!"

The royals have been spending lockdown at the prospective homes during lockdown, with the Queen at Windsor Castle, Charles and Camilla at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, and William and Kate at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

