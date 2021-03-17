Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet exchange in new video The Cambridges have marked St Patrick's Day in style

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans with their surprise St Patrick's Day video appearance on Wednesday - and royal watchers were quick to notice their sweet exchange.

In the blink-and-you-miss-it moment, Kate was seen smiling at her husband Prince William as he joked about her having the "easy bit" to say.

READ: The sweet new coincidence Kate Middleton and sister Pippa share

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate's special St Patrick's Day message

They had joined various world leaders in the heartwarming message for the Irish government. Prince William spoke in Irish Gaelic, saying: "Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh", which means, 'Happy St Patrick's Day'.

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks bold Zara blazer and meaningful jewellery for new appearance

READ: The most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Kate, who looked beautiful in an apple green boucle jacket and her Daniella Draper shamrock necklace, said: "We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick's Day."

Jokingly, William turned to her and quipped: "How come you got that easy bit?" The couple then recalled the warm welcome they received during their visit to Ireland last March just ahead of the first lockdowns.

Royal fans loved this exchange between the couple

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," added William, while Kate continued: "The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland."

MORE: 5 moments from Prince William and Kate's royal wedding we'd love to see on tenth anniversary

GALLERY: Kate Middleton has never looked happier - see the best pictures

After seeing the sweet footage, fans flocked to social media to comment. "Lovely to see this. These two beautiful royals," remarked one royal fan, while another stated: "I'm so happy to see them genuinely smiling again." A third post read: "Awww gosh, first photo! I really love this video. They are the best couple."

Traditionally, William and Kate would attend the St Patrick's Day parade with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, where the Duke gives the salute and the Duchess hands out shamrocks to the officers. Last year's public event did not take place as the majority of the regiment were on deployment overseas.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.