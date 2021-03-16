The sweet new coincidence Kate Middleton and sister Pippa share The Middleton sisters have lots in common!

It's an incredibly exciting time for the Middleton family. On Monday, HELLO! revealed that Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews welcomed their second child together - a baby girl called Grace Elizabeth Jane.

The new arrival has meant that Pippa and her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge now share a special coincidence - they both welcomed sons before their daughters, who will no doubt be the best of friends when growing up.

A family source told HELLO! that Pippa gave birth to a daughter on Monday 15 March at around 4:22am. The couple have decided to name their baby, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, Grace Elizabeth Jane. "Mother and baby are doing well," the source said. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa, 37, is already a mother to her two-year-old son Arthur, while older sister Kate and husband Prince William share Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

When Pippa was around three months pregnant with her son Arthur, Kate had just given birth to son Louis, now aged two. It meant that the two siblings enjoyed a joint pregnancy for some 12 weeks - no doubt strengthening their already-close relationship.

Kate Middleton and sister Pippa share a close bond

The famous sisters only live a short distance apart. While Prince William and Kate have made Kensington Palace their primary residence, Pippa's west London home is located just a few miles away. Their proximity will have the added benefit of bringing their children closer together.

Meanwhile, the two sisters' coincidence also correlates with Kate's brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The couple, who now reside in Los Angeles with their son Archie - who turns two in May - are set to welcome a baby girl this summer.

Speaking in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex divulged that they are having a daughter.

Harry said: "Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We've got our family - the four of us and our two dogs."

