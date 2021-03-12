5 moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding we'd love to see on tenth anniversary The couple married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding at Westminster Abbey was watched by millions of people around the globe and the couple were later pictured travelling to their reception at Buckingham Palace.

While those celebrations were private, in recent years we've seen the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank release never seen before photos and videos from their weddings.

As we wait to see if the Cambridges share a previously unseen special moment from their big day, here are five details we'd have loved to have seen from their royal wedding.

Kate's reception dress in full

The newly-minted Duchess of Cambridge wore a long-sleeve satin and lace wedding dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen but she changed into a glamorous evening look for the reception.

Kate donned a second dress for her evening reception

Kate was pictured leaving Clarence House with her husband wearing a satin A-line style gown with an embellished belt. She accessorised with a demure fluffy bolero, but royal fans have always wondered what the dress looked like without the cardigan.

Official photographs from the reception

While William and Kate posed for several portraits at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony, no official pictures of the couple in their evening attire or making their entrance in front of their guests have ever been released.

Ellie Goulding's performance

William and Kate enlisted Ellie Goulding to sing at their wedding reception, but of course footage of her performance still hasn't been seen to this day. During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, Ellie said of the royal wedding: "I did their first dance and like, talk about scary. I was so nervous, my hands were shaking."

Prince William pictured with Ellie Goulding in 2014

"That's one of my memories, looking down at them [my hand] and just seeing this," she said, imitating her shaking hands.

Prince William and Kate's first dance

And the song that Ellie performed for the newlyweds was a rendition of Elton John's Your Song. While we've witnessed some of William and Kate's moves on their royal engagements and tours, we bet it was a pretty special moment for guests as the pair had their first dance as a married couple.

The wedding speeches

There have been various reports over the years about what was said in the wedding speeches, with William declaring his new wife "my rock".

Harry was brother William's best man

Prince Harry also reportedly had guests in fits of laughter with his best man speech, as he teased his older brother and paid tribute to his new sister-in-law.

