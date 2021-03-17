We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in green as she appeared in a new video with her husband Prince William on Wednesday morning.

Kate stuck to her tradition of wearing green - in a chic Zara blazer - to mark St Patrick's Day in the clip, and also added her Daniella Draper shamrock earrings and necklace as a sweet nod to Ireland.

We couldn't help but notice that her hair looked extra long, too! In recent appearances, the royal has been wearing her hair behind her shoulders. We wonder if she'll choose to get it cropped once salons reopen in the UK, or if she will keep her longer lengths.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's special St Patrick's Day message

In the short film for the Irish government to mark its national day, Prince William started off the couple's message by speaking in Irish.

Sadly, Kate's £59.99 Zara blazer is already sold out

Kate, wearing her green bouclé jacket, said: "We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick's Day."

Kate wore the Daniella Draper shamrock jewellery during her 2020 visit to Ireland

"How come you got that easy bit?" William then quipped to his wife. "We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic."

Kate added: "The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland."

William said: "We know that for Irish people all around the world today won't be the same as normal, but we hope that you can celebrate safely in any case." The couple signed off their message by saying: "Happy St Patrick's Day."

The Cambridges carried out their first official tour of Ireland in March 2020, where they visited Dublin's Garden of Remembrance, as well as the Guinness Storehouse. In fact, the Duchess debuted a much shorter haircut during that time, so it certainly shows the difference a year makes!

