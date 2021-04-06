Kate Middleton always helps royal photographers get best family shots with the kids: details Matt Porteous speaks to HELLO! about photographing the Duchess

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans last week when she released a new photo of herself taken last year at her country home in Sandringham.

The gorgeous shot, taken by photographer Matt Porteous was perfect in every sense, featuring gorgeous natural light, the ideal subject and a great colour harmony – making us wonder, what goes on behind the scenes at a royal photoshoot?

Speaking to HELLO! Matt opened up about his latest picture, revealing that it was so special because "the scene looked amazing".

"Catherine's style very much suits the country setting we were in and the light was perfect for a few minutes before the sun set behind the trees," Matt said, before adding: "Catherine has an incredible eye for style, she knows what will look best in these scenes which makes my life easy."

Asked if ahead of the shoot he advises the Cambridge family on what to wear, he is quick to reveal he is "relaxed" in his approach and rarely gives advice in terms of posing or what to wear, and instead lets things "occur naturally".

Kate's new picture was taken in the autumn. In December, a picture was released ahead of Christmas showing the family-of-five sitting on a block of hay with firewood behind them. The new one seems to have been taken in the family's garden and shows the kids' Wendy House behind the Duchess, who is proudly holding on to her own camera.

Of the mother-of-three's photography skills, Matt says: "Catherine is an amazing photographer, we have both shared tips on location and talked about light, settings and styles."

Catherine is a natural in front of the camera

"Catherine has an amazing eye for photos so will always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops," says Matt, who adds: "I'm always looking for the best light and will work with this in every scene."

As for the gorgeous light in the latest picture, Matt says: "It was taken as the last sunlight was shining over the treetops, it allows photographers to make use of direct sunlight without the model squinting, also giving a beautiful warm tone to the photograph."

Photographing children in the age ranges of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, can surely be challenging, but Matt shares his secrets to capturing them, confessing that the trick for making them feel comfortable in front of his Fuji GFX camera is to "just have fun".

"I always take interest in everyone I photograph, this also applies to children, take an interest, ask questions, be silly and have fun. I spend a lot of time sitting on the floor to get the best angles of the little ones, it also takes you down to their level which makes children relax."