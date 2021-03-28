The Queen to spend extra time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Cambridge children are set to spend extra time with the monarch

The Queen's life-long love of horses is well-known and is something she has passed on to her family, most notably her daughter Princess Anne and granddaughter, Zara Tindall, who both competed at the Olympics.

But she will soon have some new riding companions to share her equestrian passion with – great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis.

According to The Times, the Cambridge children have become "avid riders" in recent months, enjoying regular pony rides at their home in Norfolk, Amner Hall, where the family have spent much of lockdown.

Once restrictions ease, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis are expected to join their 'Gan Gan' for rides at Windsor and later Balmoral in the summer holidays.

William and Kate are said to be encouraging their children's new hobby and have urged them to take a hands-on approach by helping with grooming and mucking out.

The siblings could well be shown the ropes by the Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who also rides with the Queen at Windsor and Balmoral.

A royal source revealed that the 17-year-old is often seen in the stables, helping out the team and mucking out.

It comes after HELLO! revealed in 2018 that Prince George had been practising riding on a Shetland pony belonging to William's cousin, Zara.

A royal source confirmed at the time: "William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it's something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals. But obviously he's only small so they didn't want to put him on a big horse. They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he's been learning to ride on one of those."

The Queen's love of horses began when she was just three – and at the age of 94, she continues to ride.

Her head groom and riding companion, Terry Pendry, has previously described the monarch as "a fountain of knowledge in all things equine - you might say a living encyclopedia".

