Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter video has fans asking questions The royals likely enjoyed family time at Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave royal fans a glimpse inside their family celebrations on Easter Sunday.

Kate and William likely had a quiet day at their home in Kensington Palace with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but it clearly included some form of chocolate!

On their official Instagram page, Kensington Royal, a video showed a milk chocolate egg covered with white chocolate writing that read 'Happy Easter' being smashed into little pieces with a rolling pin. The caption read: "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter."

It wasn't long before fans shared Easter wishes with the couple, and some even asked whether the three young royals were responsible for helping create the video.

In the comments section, one wrote: "Did the kids make the easter egg? We need more info," and another added: "Happy Easter! Have an amazing day with the kiddos."

William and Kate, whose elder children George and Charlotte are off school for the next three weeks, will be making sure their kids are kept entertained and this year's celebrations are still full of fun, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess shared this video to mark Easter

While the couple would normally attend the traditional Easter Sunday church service with the Queen and other members of the royal family at Windsor, this weekend's gathering has been cancelled much like last year's.

In 2018, while at the church service, Kate told some little girls outside St George's Chapel that George and Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning, which will no doubt be recreated this year at home.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis likely enjoyed an Easter egg hunt

However, George, Charlotte and Louis will have to act quickly if they want to enjoy their chocolate treats since the Duke loves to steal his kids' Easter chocolate!

During a video call with Casterton Primary Academy in 2020, William reassured the children that: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" With a smile, Kate quickly retorted: "You keep eating it!"

It is also possible that Kate chose to get creative in the kitchen to mark the Easter holiday since she is an impressive chef and previously admitted to Mary Berry that she loves to bake.

