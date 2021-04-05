Why Kate Middleton and Prince William look more in love than ever before – exclusive The pandemic appears to have solidified the Cambridges' bond

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing for a major milestone, celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April. Like any couple, Prince William and Kate have endured their fair share of difficulties over the past year, but after a decade of marriage and three children together, their bond has never seemed so strong.

While the pair previously shied away from public displays of affection, only occasionally showcasing their more playful sides during official engagements, the global pandemic has offered royal fans a more intimate glimpse at their private life together – both virtually and in person.

Body language expert and author Judi James spoke to HELLO! ahead of their landmark anniversary, revealing that the pair's "powerful" yet subtle body language signals point towards a quiet confidence in both their personal connection and their lives as working royals.

"William and Kate’s body language has undergone a steady evolution that has been sped up thanks to the pandemic and lockdown", Judi explained. "Time spent together as a family appears to have created stronger bonds both as a couple and as a working team, and somehow turned back the clock in terms of their public signals of affection and love."

Kate and William revisited Westminster Abbey last month, returning to their wedding venue almost exactly ten years after they said 'I do.' The Duchess wore white, her hair styled in a beautiful updo reminiscent of her elegant bridal look, and the subliminal messages couldn't have been clearer.

Kate and William's mirrored body language is 'powerful'

Judi revealed: "Their body movements have always been well synchronized but recently that synchronicity has been more intense than ever, suggesting like-minded thinking, trust and respect. In recreating the walk down the aisle they did for their own wedding, we can see some perfect mirroring as they walk in step."

During their recent St Patrick's Day video message, Kate and William offered fans a rare and more explicitly flirty exchange, full of "cute subliminal mirroring".

According to Judi, their playful poses – taking it in turns to bounce up and down on their toes as they speak, gazing into each other's eyes – speak volumes. "When William turns to his wife to crack his joke, both their facial expressions soften instantly and her reply is a wide smile of loyalty and love", she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been more overly flirtatious of late

Judi notes that William has been "eye-checking" Kate more frequently over the past year. While more common in the early stages of a relationship, the Cambridges – who are parents to children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – have displayed 'the look of love' a number of times over the past year, with William's expression "softening" as Kate smiles back at him.

As for Kate, her use of emphatic gestures and body language signals point to a newfound "confidence" in her role, helped by her solo ventures and skilled presenting on video calls during the pandemic.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey agrees that the past few months have been monumental for the couple. She commented: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been able to spend more quality time together, possibly more than ever before, during the past year, and as we know, family is at the heart of everything William and Kate do.

Kate and William are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April

"While the couple have often spoken about their children publicly over the years, we've also been given little insights into their marriage during lockdown, with Kate naming William as her greatest support during a video call with fellow parents in January.

"The Duke also said that he and Kate support one another through the pressures of parenthood during his Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health documentary last year.

"It's clear from the way in which they talk about one another, there's a great deal of pride, love and respect. William and Kate have essentially grown up together, having met at university, navigated their way through their twenties, marriage, parenthood and the responsibility that comes with being a future King and Queen Consort."

Here at HELLO!, we are all wishing the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge a wonderful tenth wedding anniversary later this month.

