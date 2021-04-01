Prince William and Kate's Easter plans with George, Charlotte and Louis The Cambridges will mark the holiday in private

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending the Easter holidays in private with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, HELLO! understands.

William and Kate, whose elder children George and Charlotte are off school for the next three weeks, will be making sure their kids are kept entertained and this year's celebrations are still full of fun, despite the ongoing pandemic.

While the couple would normally attend the traditional Easter Sunday church service with the Queen and other members of the royal family at Windsor, this weekend's gathering has been cancelled much like last year's. In 2018, while at the church service, Kate told some little girls outside St George's Chapel that George and Charlotte had enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the morning, which will no doubt be recreated this year at home.

William and Kate are expected to follow the government's guideline to 'stay local' and will likely remain at Kensington Palace in London. They have spent much of the past year at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is a three-hour drive away, but returned to the capital in early March when schools re-opened.

Coming from a family of party planners and having been involved heavily in her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton's business, Party Pieces, Kate is likely to have a lot of tricks up her sleeves to entertain her children.

The Cambridges returned to London at the beginning of March

The Duchess will no doubt also want to spend time with her younger sister Pippa Middleton, who lives nearby in west London, as the siblings haven't seen each other for months. Pippa gave birth to her second child, a baby daughter Grace, in mid-March and now that restrictions in England are easing, they'll be able to see much more of each other.

Since Monday, two households of any size have been allowed to meet outdoors, including in a private garden, or six people from any number of households. This means the Cambridges have technically been allowed to visit Pippa and husband James Matthews in their private garden, to meet the baby and see the couple's two-year-old son Arthur as well.

Pippa and her family will also be able to visit the royals at Kensington Palace in their private garden.

