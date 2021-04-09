Princess Anne and Prince Edward pay tribute to their late father Prince Philip

Two special interviews with Princess Anne and Prince Edward paying tribute to their dear late father Prince Philip have been released following his death on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen's only daughter and youngest son shared their thoughts and memories of their beloved dad in a pre-recorded interview with ITV, and they said some pretty great things about the man who lived a very extraordinary life.

"Without him, life will be completely different," the Princess Royal said in the interview with royal reporter Chris Ship, which was reportedly recorded for broadcast in advance of Philip's death.

The late Duke of Edinburgh's daughter went on to discuss Philip's lasting legacy and how even though he was very conscious about technology and its progress, he never failed to recognize it was the people who were the most important.

"From society's perspective, he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it's not about the technology, it's about the people," she said.

The 70-year-old also shared her favourite childhood memories of the Duke of Edinburgh. She also reflected on his upbringing and "nomadic" childhood, which saw him smuggled out of Corfu in an orange crate during political unrest in Greece before he settled in Paris and later the U.K.

Philip went on to attend the Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, and many of the skills of self-reliance and cooperation he learned there helped turn him into the man people knew later.

Anne, who is a former Olympian, also spoke about how the Scottish school ignited her father's passion for sports and led to him creating the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

MORE: First details for Prince Philip's funeral announced – here's what we know so far

The Earl of Wessex also reflected on the enduring legacy of the award, a youth program that was founded in 1956.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Award is probably among the best-known of the foundations in his name," the 57-year-old said.

"The fact it has now spread to more than 140 countries, way beyond the Commonwealth, way beyond the English speaking world, is enormous testament to that original vision."

The siblings also provided further insight into both their parents and how they were each other's rocks.

"My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas," Edward added.

"To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important.”

The moving quotes also highlighted the Duke of Edinburgh's devotion to Her Majesty and recalled how he gave up his military career to support the monarch. Philip helped carve a path for future consorts. He is the longest-living consort to date, and is the first person in a royal marriage to die before a sovereign since Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert passed away in 1861.

"Nobody had thought about what he was going to do," Anne said when her mother became Queen and Philip became her consort. "And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But, he also found ways he could make an impact."