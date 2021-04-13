The Queen returns to royal duties five days after death of ‘beloved’ Philip The monarch hosted a ceremony on Tuesday

The Queen has returned to work, five days after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The monarch hosted a ceremony as the Earl Peel formally stood down as Lord Chamberlain, marking her first royal duties since the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

The royal family has chosen to undertake to weeks of mourning, although a royal official said that members of the family would "continue to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances."

Mourning bands will be worn where appropriate while undertaking engagements.

Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for the duke’s funeral – known as Operation Forth Bridge – before handing responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Baron Andrew Parker, a week before Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

During a ceremony held at Windsor Castle, the Queen accepted her former royal aide’s wand and insignia of office.

The official engagement was recorded in the Court Circular, and read: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain.”

The Queen and Philip were married over 74 years

Baron Parker of Minsmere took up his new role on 1 April following the Earl Peel’s retirement after more than 14 years in the post.

The Queen is also expected to attend the State Opening of Parliament on 11 May.

The monarch, who turns 95 on 21 April, is set to be accompanied by eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, at the ceremonial event.

It is expected to mark her return to public duties for the Queen one month after the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

The Queen and Prince Philip at the 2016 State Opening of Parliament

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April and a ceremonial royal funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Prince Charles travelled from his home in Gloucestershire to comfort the Queen after Buckingham Palace broke the news to the world of Philip's death.

A statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

