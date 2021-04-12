Princess Beatrice becomes emotional talking about her 'fabulous' grandfather - see unearthed video The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday

Princess Beatrice is among the members of the royal family who are mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Over the years, royal watchers have seen the close bond Prince Philip shared with each of his grandchildren - including Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Beatrice.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice becomes emotional talking about Prince Philip

Back in 2016, the young royal became emotional as she opened up about her grandfather in the ITV documentary, Our Queen At Ninety. She said: "My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional."

Wiping away a tear, Beatrice added: "Because he is the most unique person and I'm very lucky there have been so many times where I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather."

Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, remarked: "I think grandpa is incredible. He really is strong and consistent." She added: "He's been there for all the years and I think he's the rock for all of us."

Prince Philip was close to both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

In July 2020, Prince Philip was among the handful of guests who attended Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret lockdown wedding.

After the news of his death was announced, Edoardo shared two black and white portrait photos of Philip dressed in his military uniform on his Instagram Stories. He left no comment but simply tagged the photos with the official royal family Instagram account.

Elsewhere, just weeks before Philip's passing, his granddaughters Eugenie and Zara Tindall paid the ultimate tribute to him. They picked the middle name, Philip, for their baby boys - who were born in February and March respectively.

Eugenie welcomed her first child on 9 February; she and husband Jack Brooksbank chose to name their son August Philip Hawke.

Zara, meanwhile, gave birth to her third child at home at Gatcombe Park. She and husband Mike Tindall named their baby boy – and first son - Lucas Philip Tindall in honour of the Duke, as well as Mike's own father Philip Tindall.

