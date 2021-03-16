Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay The Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital on 16 March

The Duke of Edinburgh has been discharged from hospital following "successful" heart surgery earlier this month.

Prince Philip, 99, spent 28 nights in hospital under medical care after being admitted to King Edward VII's hospital on 16 February as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

It is understood that the Duke is in good spirits.

Prince Philip was transferred to St Bartholomew's on 1 March, which is home to Barts Heart Centre – Europe's largest specialised cardiovascular service.

The Prince of Wales visited his father in hospital on 20 February, making a 200-mile round-trip from his home, Highgrove, in Gloucestershire.

And during an interview with Sky News on 24 February, the Queen and Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, said that his father was "looking forward to getting out".

The Duke, who is set to mark his 100th birthday on 10 June, has been residing at Windsor Castle with the Queen throughout the lockdowns.

Prince Philip underwent successful heart surgery

The couple travelled to their Scottish estate Balmoral last August to spend time with family when restrictions were eased. They also spent time privately at Sandringham in Norfolk last September.

Prince Philip retired from public duties in August 2017, aged 96, having completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

The Queen and the Duke recently welcomed their ninth great-grandchild with the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank; the baby's middle name was a sweet nod to Eugenie's paternal grandfather.

