Prince Charles releases poignant video after emotional tribute to 'dear Papa' Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on Friday

The Prince of Wales has released a touching new tribute to his "dear Papa", the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death on Friday.

The heartwarming video, which was shared on Clarence House's official Instagram page on Wednesday, showed a series of throwback pictures of the royal family from over the decades - including portraits from Prince Charles' childhood and outings at various horse shows.

MORE: The special meaning behind Prince Harry's moving tribute to 'Grandpa' Prince Philip

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles releases touching video as tribute to Prince Philip (PA Images)

Alongside the post, an extract from Prince Charles' recent broadcast was also shared. The message read: "My father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth… My dear Papa was a very special person."

MORE: Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren

WATCH: The sweet moment Prince Philip dotes on young Princess Anne in resurfaced clip

The caption then highlighted the late royal's past achievements. "Over the course of his life, The Duke of Edinburgh was associated with 992 organisations, either as President, Patron, Honorary Member or in another capacity, with special interests in scientific and technological research and development, the welfare of young people, education, conservation, the environment and the encouragement of sport," it read.

Prince Charles paid tribute to his dear father shortly after his death

The Duke of Edinburgh will receive a ceremonial royal funeral at 3pm on Saturday April 17 at St George's Chapel Windsor with just 30 of his loved ones in attendance.

READ: Prince Philip obituary: The Duke's incredible life from childhood to duty

MORE: Royals to wear mourning bands on public engagements in honour of Prince Philip

The events will take place entirely within the confines of the Castle and members of the public are being urged not to travel to Windsor or other royal residences to pay their respects, but to watch the ceremony on television instead.

The Queen and members of her family will be present, although the list of attendees, which will be limited to 30 people due to current COVID restrictions, will not be announced until a couple of days before the funeral.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.