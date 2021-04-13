The sweet moment Prince Philip dotes on young Princess Anne in resurfaced clip Princess Anne had a special place in her father's heart

Prince Philip and his daughter Princess Anne undeniably had one of the strongest father-and-daughter bonds - with many going as far to suggest that she was his favourite child.

During a visit to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1995, their close bond was evident. The Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday - was seen keeping a close eye on his then four-year-old daughter, carefully tucking her under a blanket to keep her from the outdoor breeze.

WATCH: Prince Philip dotes on young Princess Anne in sweet unearthed clip

The Princess Royal, now aged 70, was sat between both her parents, while Prince Charles was seated on the other side of the Queen.

There's no denying that Princess Anne has inherited many qualities from her father, showing her love for sports and dedicating her life as a working royal.

They even shared a keen passion for horse riding, with Prince Philip taking a horse and carriage around the grounds of Sandringham at the age of 98.

Princess Anne is a famed equestrian, having won two silver medals and one gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in the seventies. She is also the first member of the British Royal Family to have competed in the Olympic Games.

Prince Philip and his daughter shared a love of horse riding

Her daughter Zara Tindall took the Eventing world title in 2006 and was a member of the British silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, Princess Anne paid an emotional tribute to her late father. Her statement read: "You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

She added: "His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

Princess Anne was believed to be Prince Philip's favourite child

The Princess signed off with a message of thanks for royal fans who had shared their appreciation for her father over the last few days. She concluded: "I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

