The special meaning behind Prince Harry's moving tribute to 'Grandpa' Prince Philip Per Mare, Per Terram means By Sea, By Land

The Duke of Sussex issued a heartwarming tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, on Monday - and his choice of words certainly come with a special meaning.

In his statement, Prince Harry light-heartedly summed the Duke of Edinburgh up as "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end".

He ended the message by thanking his "Grandpa" for "your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself", and said he and his family - wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and their unborn daughter - would always hold a "special place for you in our hearts".

But it was the parting message, which really tugged at heartstrings. Harry, 36, quoted the motto of the Royal Marines: "Per Mare, Per Terram" - that is Latin for "By Sea, By Land".

Philip was Captain General of the Royal Marines for 64 years before retiring in 2017 and Harry briefly succeeded him before stepping down as a working royal last year and moving with Meghan to America.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday, rose rapidly through the ranks, earning promotion after promotion, with some believing he could have become First Sea Lord - the professional head of the Royal Navy.

Prince Harry was close to his grandfather

However, the Duke stepped down from his active role in the forces to fulfil his duty as the Queen's consort. In recognition of his long-standing connection with the Royal Navy, the Queen conferred the title of Lord High Admiral on the Duke to mark his 90th birthday in June 2011.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was known to have a close relationship with his grandfather, and even named his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor after him. In 1947, Prince Philip of Greece was naturalised as a British citizen and became Philip Mountbatten instead while serving as a Lieutenant in the Royal Navy.

The surname 'Mountbatten-Windsor' has subsequently been given to descendants of the Queen and Prince Philip who are not future Sovereigns, which is why Prince Charles doesn't have the surname himself.

