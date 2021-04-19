Duchess of Cornwall shares incredibly touching dedication to Prince Philip Camilla was among the senior royals to attend the Duke's funeral in Windsor

The Duchess of Cornwall shared an incredibly touching message in honour of her late father-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh, as she launched season two of her Instagram book club on Monday.

The heartfelt post from Camilla on the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room read: "As Patron of BookTrust, which I inherited from my late father-in-law His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, I would like to dedicate the next series of my Reading Room to him in memory of a great fellow reader…C."

The special dedication accompanied an image of four new books selected by the Duchess for the next series of the Reading Room. The titles include: The Book of Dust Volume 2: The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman, Girl by Edna O'Brien, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles and The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain.

Camilla's Instagram followers appeared touched by the gesture, with one commenting: "Beautiful tribute, looking forward to reading this selection." Another said: "Love this. The Duke would be so proud."

The Duchess of Cornwall took over as a patron of BookTrust from Prince Philip in 2011, who stood down after many years in the role.

Only 30 guests could attend the funeral service in the chapel

Camilla was among the senior royals to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

She looked visibly moved as the royal procession arrived at the chapel behind Prince Philip's coffin, which was carried on a custom Land Rover, designed by the Duke himself before his death.

Wearing an all-black outfit, the 73-year-old also donned her Bugle brooch, believed to be a touching tribute to her late father-in-law.

Camilla is the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles and she took over the role from the Duke of Edinburgh last summer.

