The Duchess of Cornwall looks regal in statement hat for Prince Philip's funeral Prince Charles' wife bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh

On Saturday at Prince Philip's funeral, the Duchess of Cornwall looked smart and elegant wearing an all-black outfit opting for a black dress coat, covering a black dress, tights, high heel shoes and the royal carried one of her favourite Moynat handbags.

The 73-year-old looked sombre as she arrived. Her blonde mane was styled in her trademark bouffant style and she topped it with a striking statement hat. The mother-of-two wore subtle touches of makeup. She also wore a patterned face covering and pearl earrings.

The royal joined her husband Prince Charles and other royal family members for the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which had just 30 guests due to the current coronavirus restrictions. The service was broadcast on BBC One.

WATCH: Royals arrive for Prince Philip's funeral

Other royals in attendance included The Queen and Prince Philip's children Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex were in attendance, as well as Anne and Edward's spouses – Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Countess of Wessex respectively. William and Harry's royal cousins: Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn were also present.

Duchess Camilla arriving at the chapel

The funeral started with a minute's silence at 3pm. Prince Philip's coffin was driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The coffin, draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, was carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at 2.40pm.

The Duke died peacefully aged 99 last Friday 9 April at home at Windsor Castle. A statement was released by Buckingham Palace confirming the sad news.

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."