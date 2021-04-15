Prince Charles and Camilla visibly moved as they view floral tributes left for Prince Philip The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are attending Prince Philip's funeral this weekend

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appeared visibly touched as they were shown just some of the thousands of flowers that have been left for Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace, following his death last Friday.

Charles and Camilla, who were pictured at Marlborough House Gardens in London, read some of the touching condolence messages that well-wishers had written.

One card read, "Your memory will never fade. Rest in Peace" and "HRH A True Gentleman. Thank you for your devoted service to our country. We shall miss you," while others were addressed to the Queen.

"Wishing Your Majesty peace in the days ahead and sending our deepest condolences. Yours sincerely, The Kohler Family, Annapolis, Maryland USA," one read, while another read: "We are so sorry for your profound loss Your Majesty's 'strength and stay' will endure in our hearts always."

The bouquets and cards had been moved from Buckingham Palace and the Royal Parks to the private gardens of the Grade I-listed mansion.

The Royal Parks will continue to move the flowers during this period of national mourning. Marlborough House Gardens was chosen so as not to encourage crowds from gathering outside the royal palaces due to COVID-19.

Charles and Camilla pictured at Marlborough House Gardens

Members of the public had been asked not to leave floral tributes at the Queen's London home or Windsor Castle, where Philip peacefully passed away aged 99, to prevent crowds from forming amid the pandemic.

But that didn't stop mourners from laying hundreds of bouquets outside the royal residences to pay their respects. Railings were erected outside Buckingham Palace, again for crowd control, and flowers were propped up against them. Others left floral tributes in Windsor.

Members of the public have left cards, notes and flowers

Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday 17 April at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Following his death, it was announced that the royal family would be in mourning for two weeks, while the nation is in mourning until the day of the funeral.

Members of the royal family have shared their grief over the Duke's passing, including his only daughter Princess Anne who was given permission from the Queen to carry out an engagement on Wednesday.

Flowers were laid outside Windsor Castle, where the Duke passed away

Anne, 70, met with members of the Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight – the prestigious club her father, who served in the Royal Navy during World War II, was once admiral of. The Princess Royal spoke fondly of her "links" and "early memories of sailing" at the west Cowes-based club.

Mourners also left bouquets at Buckingham Palace

Prince Charles, meanwhile, gave a televised address the day after his father died, saying: "I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow."

