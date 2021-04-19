Kate Middleton seen wiping away tears after Prince Philip's funeral in new video The royal family bid farewell to Prince Philip on Saturday

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the members of the royal family rocked by the heartbreaking loss of Prince Philip. During his funeral on Saturday, their raw emotions were on full display.

At one point, Kate was seen wiping tears away from her eyes as she walked alongside the Countess of Wessex following the Duke of Edinburgh's service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

With the pair walking behind the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, Kate's emotional moment was hard to miss as Sophie lovingly placed a tender arm on her back.

Kate was also pictured - in photos published by The Mail on Sunday - leaving the event with her father-in-law Prince Charles when she sweetly gave him a kiss on the cheek.

The royal family were certainly united with grief. Both Prince William and Prince Harry walked back up the hill to the castle in conversation and seemed to have put any differences aside.

It was the first time the royal brothers had met up since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was broadcast last month.

Kate sat with Prince William during the service

During the low-key funeral service, households were seated two metres apart to follow Covid-19 regulations. It meant the Queen had to sit alone in the chapel, clad in mourning black and wearing a face-covering like the rest of the limited congregation of 30.

As the world watched, she bowed her head during the national minute’s silence in honour of her late husband.

Although the period of national mourning has now ended, the royal family will continue to grieve this week following Prince Philip's funeral.

The ceremony had reflected Philip’s lifelong support of the armed forces, having had a close connection with the Navy for more than 80 years.

