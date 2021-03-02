Queen Maxima's daughter Princess Alexia set to join Spain's Princess Leonor at school in Wales The school is a popular choice for young royals

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is set to join Princess Leonor of Spain at a school in Wales this summer.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's second daughter, 15, will continue her education at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

The Dutch royal palace confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday saying that the princess will study the International Baccalaureate program.

Princess Alexia is currently in the fourth year at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in the Hague, which her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, also attends.

It comes after King Felipe and Queen Letizia confirmed that their eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, 15, will be studying at the prestigious school in Wales this summer.

It was founded in 1962 by German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who also set up Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, famously attended by Prince Charles.

Princess Alexia will attend school in Wales this summer

Notable alumni include King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Princess Raiyah bint Al-Hussein of Jordan.

Its website states that the college "provides a platform for young individuals to learn through shared experience and be empowered to make a positive difference".

The Dutch royal family pictured in 2020

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also have a third daughter – 13-year-old Princess Ariane. Willem-Alexander ascended the throne in 2013 following his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication.

The Dutch royal family reside at Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague.

