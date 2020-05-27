Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia paid their respects to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, as they joined their parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, during a minute's silence on Wednesday. The family-of-four, all dressed in black, stood in the garden at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, as they remembered those who have died from COVID-19. In a tweet, the royal household said: "Spain mourns for so many thousands of compatriots that we have lost in this pandemic. To all, together with their families, we owe our remembrance, our mourning and our affection."

The Spanish royals paid tribute to the country's coronavirus victims

It's the first time Princess Leonor, 14, and Infanta Sofia, 13, have been seen in public since the outbreak of the pandemic, which has forced countries around the globe to impose lockdowns. The royal siblings featured in a video stream from the palace, as they read a passage from Don Quixote to coincide with Book Day on 23 April and sent a message of support to young people during lockdown.

The Spanish government has declared ten days of mourning from Wednesday 27 May, to pay tribute to nearly 27,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus - which is the longest official mourning period in the country's four-decade-old democracy. Flags will be at half-mast in more than 14,000 public buildings across the nation as well as on the navy's vessels, the Spanish government announced on Tuesday. Restrictions in Madrid and Barcelona were eased from Monday, with bars, restaurants and beaches reopening for the first time in ten weeks.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been carrying out their royal duties remotely, using telephone and video calls. The Spanish monarch visited an emergency hospital back in March, wearing a face mask and gloves during the engagement.

