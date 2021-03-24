Spain's Princess Leonor, 15, carries out first ever solo engagement The princess is heir to the Spanish throne

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, carried out her very first solo engagement in Madrid on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old heir to the throne visited the Cervantes Institute as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

During the public outing Princess Leonor, wearing a patterned Poete dress and a face mask, presented the copy of the Spanish Constitution that she read during her first ever public speech in 2019.

She also handed over a version of Don Quixote by Cervantes, which she and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 13, read during their video message at the start of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Princess Leonor at the Cervantes Institute

The Spanish princess' first solo engagement comes before she is set to move to the UK for the next stage of her education in August.

Princess Leonor will study the International Baccalaureate program for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

The cost of the £67,000 course will be paid for in its entirety by King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Leonor will also be joined at the school this summer by another European royal – Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

