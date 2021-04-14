Prince Louis of Luxembourg proposed to his fiancée twice – see why The royals got engaged on 6 April

Prince Louis of Luxembourg has shared new details about his engagement to Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue, which was announced earlier this month.

The 34-year-old Prince and the lawyer got engaged on 6 April in the south west of France during a road trip between Lourdes and Biarritz – but Louis was forced to propose not once but twice!

"We went through a village with an absolutely incredible view over the Pyrenees. There was a small church standing alone," Prince Louis told Point De Vue.

Speaking of Scarlett's surprise, he continued: "I remember the sunset, it was very beautiful. We went into the church and I got down on one knee. I told Scarlett: 'Don't be scared!' I asked her... But I actually had to ask twice!

"In the emotion of the moment, she forgot to say 'yes'. I had to ask her hand in marriage a second time to get the - yes!"

Louis' parents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa were the first to congratulate the happy couple when they arrived in Biarritz, toasting the news with a glass of champagne.

However, much of Louis and Scarlett's family were already aware that he was going to propose, with the royal asking permission from both families before he got down on one knee.

"I had already asked the permission from my dad, as the head of the family, as well as from Scarlett's father and from my own kids."

Louis was previously married to Tessy Antony, now known as Tessy Antony de Nassau, with whom he shares sons Prince Gabriel, 15, and Prince Noah, 13.

Prince Louis with his ex-wife Tessy Antony and their two sons in 2014

"I wanted my kids to be involved at every step. Whether it was choosing the ring, the proposal itself... I didn't want them to feel left out, because naturally they are the most important part of our lives. They are a fundamental part of the family we are building."

Last week, the royal couple shared their exciting news with fans by sharing three new photos that showed off Scarlett's gold engagement ring.

A statement released by the royal court read: "We are happy to announce the engagement of our son, Prince Louis, to Miss Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue.

"Princes Gabriel and Noah join us in surrounding the new couple with all our affection. We wish them immense happiness."

