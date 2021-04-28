Mike Tindall shared a sweet update on his one-month-old son, Lucas Philip, on Wednesday – and it sounds like the new dad has his hands full.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, he told co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell: "There's not much going on. Just newborn, a month-old, same old stuff. Feeding, bum wiping, but otherwise all good."

Speaking about his weekend with his other children, Mia, seven, and Lena, two, Mike added: "Tell you what I did do at the weekend because it was sunny and windy. I thought it'd be a great idea to take four children kite flying on Mitch Common so I spent three hours untangling strings.

"It was the most stressful three hours of my life and I was just shouting at children as they were running around uncrossing strings."

Mike announced the birth of his third child with wife Zara Tindall during an episode of his podcast last month and revealed his son was born on the bathroom floor.

Mike and Zara are already proud parents to daughters Mia and Lena

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," Mike said. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.

"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived," Mike added.

A spokeswoman for the couple later confirmed: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall. The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz."

