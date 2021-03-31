Mike Tindall gives adorable update on one-week-old baby Lucas Philip Tindall Zara and Mike's third child was born last week

Mike Tindall has said that his first week with his son Lucas Philip has been "pretty good" and adorably revealed that he is already wearing a little replica of his dad's England kit.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y, he told host Alex Payne and James Haskell: "It's been good actually, I can't complain. He's pretty good the wee man, he loves his Umbro Lord's work stash, that we've already got him in but he, no, he's been great so far."

WATCH: Mike Tindall announces birth of son Lucas Philip Tindall

Mike announced the birth of his third child with wife Zara Phillips during last week's episode and revealed his son was born on the bathroom floor.

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," Mike said. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Mike revealed that Zara's friend Dolly, who was also present at the birth of their two daughters, recognised that they wouldn't have time to go to hospital.

Zara and Mike have three children together, Mia, Lena and Lucas

"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived," Mike added.

Zara, who is the Queen's eldest granddaughter, and Mike are already the proud parents to two daughters – their firstborn Mia, who is seven, and Lena, who turns three in mid-June.

A spokeswoman for the couple later confirmed: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall. The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz."