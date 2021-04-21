Mike Tindall reveals Prince Philip would have approved of 'no fuss' Windsor funeral The former rugby star attended the service in Windsor with wife Zara

Mike Tindall paid tribute to his grandfather-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh, as he spoke about attending Prince Philip's funeral with wife, Zara, on his podcast.

The former rugby star said of the moving service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle that it was how the Duke "would have liked it…no fuss, get on with it".

READ: The Queen comforted by royal fans as she spends 95th birthday in mourning

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Harry walk in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral

He told his co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby: "It's been a difficult ten days. If I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing, and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day - how he would have liked it, if that makes sense whatsoever."

Mike also spoke about his love for his grandmother-in-law, the Queen, and added that "she's amazing".

Only 30 guests could attend the funeral service

He continued: "There were eerie moments for the family. It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or the hat on his coffin and the sword, the bugle, the piper, there were a lot of things that brought home memories.

"It was a sad day, but I think it was very well-run. He was very well looked after and hopefully he's looking down and he was happy with the day."

MORE: Prince Harry arrives back in US after fleeting visit to Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

MORE: Prince William and Kate mark the Queen's first birthday without her husband Prince Philip

Mike shared this photo of his eldest daughter Mia with Prince Philip

Ahead of the funeral last week, Mike shared a sweet snap of his daughter Mia and her late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, on his Instagram account.

The picture, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, showed Prince Philip and Mia after sharing a meal together, with the Duke of Edinburgh having a glass of beer behind him.

Mike paid his own personal tribute to Prince Philip, writing: "It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared.

"A devoted family man who we will forever miss by always love."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.