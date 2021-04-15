Zara Tindall's daughter Lena pictured for first time in official portrait The photograph was shared following Prince Philip's death

Zara Tindall's youngest daughter Lena has been pictured for the first time in royal portrait, alongside other royal children.

The photograph was shared by the Royal Family's Twitter account following the death of Prince Philip.

In the photo, baby Lena is being held by her cousin Isla, who is the youngest daughter of Zara's brother, Peter Phillips.

The royal photograph also includes the Queen, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips and Zara's other daughter Mia.

Zara and Mike's newborn son Lucas, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie are not featured in the photograph as they hadn't been born when it was taken.

Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, welcomed their third child last month at their home in Gatcombe Park, with Mike revealing on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby that the tot had been born on the bathroom floor!

The snap saw the Queen and Prince Philip with their great grandchildren

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," he said. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Mike also shared the reactions from his young daughters, saying that Mia was "over the moon", while Lena declared that the newborn was "her baby."

And like many parents, the couple originally had some struggles when it came to naming their son. Mike discussed the issues with coming up a name for their baby with his podcast's co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

"We haven't got a name yet, no," said Mike. "We're still working on it. We always struggle with that. We never pick one before they arrive."

Zara is a doting mum to three children

Co-host James joked that the couple might name their child after him, suggesting: "James is a good name."

But Mike turned this down as it was his own middle name. The couple eventually opted to give their new baby a modern name, Lucas, which means 'light-giving'.

Their son's middle name, Philip, was chosen in honour of both Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip, and Mike's own father.

