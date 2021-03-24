Mike and Zara Tindall welcome third child! All the details A new member of the royal family has arrived

Congratulations are in order for Zara Tindall and her husband Mike. The couple have welcomed their third child together – a bouncing baby boy.

A spokeswoman for the couple confirmed on Wednesday: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

Zara, who is the Queen's eldest granddaughter, and her husband Mike are already the proud parents to two daughters – their firstborn Mia, who is seven, and Lena, who turns three in mid-June.

The former England rugby player, 42, had previously revealed he would like to have a boy. In December, he announced his wife's pregnancy on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, telling his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.

"I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!" To groans from one of his co-hosts, Mike then joked, referencing the pandemic: "We're not sure what to do, Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names."

Zara and Mike are already proud parents to daughter Mia and Lena

In an interview with The Times, the doting dad also confirmed that he and Zara would be keeping the baby's gender a surprise. "It was always an interesting question whether we'd go for a third and I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we'll get one," he said.

"We're not finding out – I think it's better that way. At the end of the day, you're just happy if it's got ten fingers and ten toes and it's healthy. And Mia's such a Daddy's girl, it's been brilliant. I've loved having girls."

The royal couple were married in Scotland in July 2011

Zara and Mike married in July 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland and are preparing to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this summer. In the same interview, the sports star publicly spoke of his love for his wife, as he said: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change."

When asked by the newspaper what the secret to a happy marriage is, Mike responded: "I don't know if I've got any top tips. She's always right, is that a top tip? I think there's a lot of balance.

"It's always been good for us being two professional sportspeople. It's a bit clichéd but you understand each other, what your motivations are. I think that's why we gel."

