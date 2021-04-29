Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are celebrating their landmark tenth wedding anniversary.

The couple, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, publicly marked the occasion by sharing two brand new photographs with the public, showing the couple warmly embracing outside their Kensington Palace home.

They will spend the day celebrating at their London residence with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And while details will remain private, it’s likely the royal couple will give each other traditional gifts to commemorate the occasion.

It was previously revealed that Kate had cooked William fish en papillote - fish wrapped in parchment paper – as a nod to the traditional first wedding anniversary gift of paper.

With that in mind, the couple may well gift each other items made of tin, chosen because its strength and durability symbolises a marriage that’s stood the test of time.

Alternatively, diamonds have become a traditional choice to mark ten years of marriage, so Kate could be in for a sparkling surprise from her husband! She might also be presented with a bouquet that includes daffodils – the flower associated with ten years of marriage.

William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Some 1,900 guests were invited to the church ceremony, where Prince Harry acted as best man and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton was maid of honour.

Fans got a first look at the bride as she waved to the crowds, while riding in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI with her proud dad Michael Middleton. Kate looked simply breathtaking in a gown by Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

After saying "I do", the festivities carried on at Buckingham Palace with a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen. Prince Charles then hosted an evening party for William and Kate's closest friends, also at the palace, where Ellie Goulding performed Your Song for the couple's first dance.

