Kate Middleton and Prince William receive sweet message from Prince Charles and Camilla on anniversary The Cambridges are celebrating a landmark event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been inundated with congratulatory messages in celebration of their tenth wedding anniversary – not least from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

A special post was shared on the Clarence House Twitter account to mark the happy occasion, along with one of the brand new photos shared by William and Kate. The caption said: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary," along with a party popper emoji.

WATCH: William And Kate's wedding anniversary: 10 Years in 10 Photos

Charles and Camilla weren't the only members of the royal family to celebrate the Cambridges' anniversary. A message was also shared on the Royal Family account on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, which read "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey."

Charles and Camilla publicly congratulated the couple on their anniversary

William, 38, and Kate, 39, were famously married in a fairytale wedding ceremony on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony was watched by more than two billion people around the world, while thousands more took to the streets of London in celebration.

The couple have since gone on to welcome three children: Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011

While the Cambridges have chosen to celebrate their 10 year anniversary in private at their home, they did mark the occasion with their own post on social media.

The couple shared two striking news photos taken outside their Kensington Palace home showing them warmly embracing.

