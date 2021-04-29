The Queen pays tribute to Prince William and Kate Middleton on ten-year anniversary The royal couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011

The Queen has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary.

In a statement, shared on the Royal family's official Twitter page on Thursday, Kensington Royal's post from Thursday was reshared, and the monarch said: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey."

The heartwarming post comes almost two weeks after the royal family came together to bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen's husband of 73 years, at Windsor Castle.

Poignant images from Prince Philip's funeral showed the Monarch sitting alone in St George's Chapel, and four days later she marked her 95th birthday – her first birthday without her late husband.

Prince William and Kate hugged each other in one of the pictures released to mark their anniversary

For Prince William and Kate's tenth wedding anniversary, the royal couple also took a moment to celebrate their milestone with their fans, sharing two new pictures taken earlier this week at their London home.

The couple, who have three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - look so loved-up in the intimate shots taken by Chris Floyd, and while they generally keep PDA to a minimum, the Cambridges were pictured sweetly embracing.

The royals tend to celebrate their anniversary in private. Last year, for their ninth anniversary, William and Kate remained at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they had been isolating with their three children during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prince William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 in a fairytale ceremony at Westminster Abbey and were given the titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011

Kate looked stunning in a lace and satin wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director for Alexander McQueen and was loaned the Cartier Halo tiara from the Queen. William wore his Irish Guards Mounted Officer's uniform on his wedding day.

The couple then treated the large crowds that had gathered on The Mall to not one, but two kisses as they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

