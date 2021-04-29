Susannah Constantine shares surprising details about dating Princess Margaret's son The former couple dated in the 80s

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Susannah Constantine has opened about her close friendship with the late Princess Margaret.

The 58-year-old style guru dated the Queen's nephew, David Armstrong Jones, for six years in the 1980s.

Speaking to People, Susanna admitted Princess Margaret - who died in 2002 - was a great confidante to her. "She was one of the most emotionally intelligent people I have ever met," she recalled.

"I felt listened to by someone who I loved dearly and respected and admired," the What Not to Wear star added. "I was very lucky to have someone like that in my life."

Despite parting ways from the Earl of Snowdon, Susanna remained close to Margaret - the royal even threw Susanna an engagement party before she tied the knot with businessman Sten Bertelsen in 1995.

Susannah Constantine was close to Princess Margaret

Margaret seated herself next to her then-fiancé, with Susanna adding, "she was saying 'David and Susannah were so in love.' I was almost kicking her under the table asking her to stop.

"She did it all with a twinkle. Sten saw right through it. It was her mischievous side that was enchanting and playful and naughty. There aren't many mothers of ex-boyfriends who would do that."

Back in 2017, the mum-of-three confessed she relied on Princess Margaret while her own mother was battling with manic depression.

The style guru dated David Armstrong Jones in the 1980s

"I am not being tactful or diplomatic... I remember Princess Margaret as being incredibly warm and welcoming," she previously said on Women's Hour. "My mother was at her worst at the time I was going out with David and Princess Margaret was someone I could turn to."

On Princess Margaret's reputation for being 'waspish', Susannah remarked: "She was a very kind woman after you got past the protective front."

