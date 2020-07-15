The 14th July marked a special day in the royal family’s calendar. On Tuesday, the Queen's only niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Chatto. Lady Sarah – daughter of the late Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones – shares two sons with her husband, Samuel and Arthur. We take a closer look at the couple's enduring love…

MORE: You won't believe how similar Princess Charlotte looks to Lady Sarah Chatto in incredible new photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding dresses

Lady Sarah, 56, was born in May 1964 at Kensington Palace, and was christened in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace. Both she and her brother, then Viscount Linley, grew up in the nursery of Kensington Palace, Apartment 1A – now occupied by the Cambridges. Sarah notably acted as a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in July 1981.

MORE: Who is David Armstrong-Jones? Everything you need to know about Princess Margaret's son

Lady Sarah married Daniel Chatto in July 1994

Lady Sarah met her future spouse in the 1980s while on a sabbatical in India with her father. She and Daniel went on to tie the knot in July 1994, with the marriage officiated by the Reverend Chad Varah at St Stephen's, Walbrook, in the City of London. Some 200 guests were in attendance. The bride looked beautiful in a timeless, elegant gown designed by Jasper Conran, featuring a corseted bodice with square neckline, fitted sleeves and a full-length flowing skirt. In her hair, Sarah wore the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made out of three brooches, to secure her long tulle veil.

MORE: The moving way Princess Margaret inspired her daughter Lady Sarah Chatto's elegant style

The beautiful bride on her wedding day

Her bridesmaids were Zara Phillips, daughter of her cousin Princess Anne, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones and Tara Noble. Sarah chose to dress her attendants in outfits similar to her own, featuring fitted bodices and long skirts.

Professional painter Sarah and Daniel, who have both enjoyed successful careers in the arts, welcomed their first child, Samuel, in July 1996, followed by Arthur in February 1999. In recent years, both men have proved very popular – particularly on Instagram!

MORE: Meet the royals' most handsome family members, Arthur and Samuel Chatto

Sarah and Daniel are parents to two sons, Arthur and Sam

Last year, Arthur stunned his 94,000 followers with a Poldark-esque photo, showing off his toned physique while walking the landscape of the Lochnagar mountain in Scotland. Sam meanwhile boasts 46,000 followers on Instagram, though he often posts meaningful messages and insights into his passion for yoga.

According to his account, Arthur has kept more with royal tradition and attended Eton College, following the footsteps of his second cousins, Princes William and Harry. He took part in the Combined Cadet Course during his time there. He also previously carried the Queen's train at the Order of The British Empire service in 2012 in his role as a page boy.