Some happy news for the Queen and her family. Arthur Chatto – Princess Margaret's grandson – has completed an incredible feat, rowing 2,000-miles around the UK for charity. The 21-year-old arrived with his team mates as St Katharine Docks in east London, where he was greeted by his loved ones, including girlfriend Lizzie Friend, brother Samuel and his parents.

Arthur and his three university friends – Harry Lidgley, Charles Bromhead and Oliver Dawe-Lane – were the only team able to complete the race, the GB Row Challenge, because they live together. Other teams had to pull out because of coronaviurus quarantine restrictions. It is thought they raised more than £21,500 for charity.

Arthur was cheered over the finishing line by his family and girlfriend (centre)

Arthur, who is 26th in line to the throne, is the son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto. He and his team set off on their expedition from Tower Bridge in London on July 5. He spoke about how the team had taken precautions in light of the coronavirus when he announced their departure on social media.

"Finally underway on our row around Great Britain, after carefully self-isolating as a team, we left Tower Bridge at 2am on Sunday," Arthur said, alongside a video of the group out on the water.

Arthur and Lizzie Friend

"We are unbelievably proud to be supporting the British Red Cross COVID-19 response and Just One Ocean, committed to protecting our oceans for future generations. I would really appreciate any support that you can give these two amazing charities."

The 21-year-old pictured with his team mates

Last year, Arthur stunned his 94,000 followers with a Poldark-esque photo, showing off his toned physique while walking the landscape of the Lochnagar mountain in Scotland. His younger brother Sam, meanwhile, boasts 46,000 followers on Instagram, though he often posts meaningful messages and insights into his passion for yoga.

According to his account, Arthur has kept more with royal tradition and attended Eton College, following the footsteps of his second cousins, Princes William and Harry. He took part in the Combined Cadet Course during his time there. He also previously carried the Queen's train at the Order of The British Empire service in 2012 in his role as a page boy.