Princess Margaret's grandson lands personal trainer job The 21-year-old is 26th in line to the throne

Imagine turning up for your weekly gym class to be taught by a member of the royal family! Well, those based in Edinburgh may come face-to-face with Princess Margaret's grandson Arthur Chatto, as he's bagged himself a personal trainer job at BoundFitness in the Scottish capital.

The 21-year-old is a level three personal trainer, specialising in strength and endurance training with a military focus, according to his profile on the gym's Instagram account.

READ: Prince William stuns diners as he is spotted eyeing up KFC!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Incredible footage from the Queen and Princess Margaret's childhood

Arthur, who is the youngest son of Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto, will be running Bound Core on Wednesday mornings and Bound Bootcamp on Thursday evenings.

The young royal, who is 26th in line to the throne, completed a gruelling challenge this summer, rowing 2,000-miles around the UK for charity.

MORE: Best photos of the royals playing sports

BoundFitness introduced Arthur on their Instagram account

Arthur and his university friends set off on their expedition from Tower Bridge in London on 5 July and completed the incredible feat last month. They were greeted by friends and family, including Arthur's older brother Samuel, 24, at St Katharine Docks in east London on 15 August.

According to his account, Arthur has stuck with royal tradition and attended Eton College, following the footsteps of his second cousins, Princes William and Harry. He took part in the Combined Cadet Course during his time there.

MORE: Real meaning behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's living room design revealed

Arthur was cheered over the finishing line by his family and girlfriend (centre)

He also previously carried the Queen's train at the Order of The British Empire service in 2012 in his role as a page boy.

Sporty Arthur, who also enjoys diving and mountaineering, is currently studying at the University of Edinburgh.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.