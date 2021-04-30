Princess Anne releases heartfelt note to fans after death of father Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest earlier this month

Princess Anne has thanked those who sent her "kind" messages following the sad death of her father, Prince Philip.

Her touching note was revealed by royal fan Instagram account @ingesmailbox, which was then shared by royal watcher Rodrigo @The_QVDS, on Twitter.

The message read: "The Princess Royal thanks you for your kind thoughts and sends you best wishes for the future."

The card, which can be seen here, came complete with a black-lined border, and featured the letter A in bold that was printed underneath a crown.

The royal joined other members of her family on 17 April to bid farewell to her father at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. There's no denying that Princess Anne had a special place in her father's heart – with many claiming that she was his favourite child.

The royal was part of Prince Philip's funeral procession

Following his death on 9 April, Princess Anne paid an emotional tribute to her late father. Her statement read: "You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

She added: "His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

Princess Anne was believed to be Prince Philip's favourite child

The Princess signed off with a message of thanks for royal fans who had shared their appreciation for her father over the last few days. She concluded: "I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

