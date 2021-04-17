Princess Anne pays tribute to Prince Philip with special military detail at funeral The Princess Royal proudly displayed her medals at the funeral service

Princess Anne has paid tribute to her late father the Duke of Edinburgh by proudly displaying her medals as she arrived at St George's Chapel, Windsor on Saturday. The Princess Royal attended the ceremonial funeral service alongside fellow senior royals with a military background, paying homage to Prince Philip's illustrious naval career.

The 70-year-old royal looked sombre in black as she made her way into the funeral, sporting a long black coat, a wide-brimmed hat and a patterned scarf.

Anne's extensive medal collection includes the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (Royal Navy), the Queen's Service Order (QSO) (New Zealand), the Order of St John medal (St John's Ambulance), the Coronation Medal, the Silver Jubilee Medal, the Golden Jubilee Medal, the Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Candian Forces Decoration.

Although she has never served in the military, Princess Anne is an honorary Rear Admiral and is Chief Commandant of Women in the Royal Navy.

Anne was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence. Sir Timothy also has a military background; a retired Royal Navy officer, he was equerry to the Queen from 1986 to 1989.

It was previously thought that Anne – who is the late Duke's only daughter – might be wearing a very different outfit to the rest of the royal ladies in attendance.

Princess Anne displayed her military medals on her jacket lapel

In 2002, she donned her Rear Admiral trousers to attend the Queen Mother's funeral, making her the first royal woman to wear military attire in public since Queen Elizabeth I in 1588.

However, HELLO! reported earlier this week that the Queen had decided senior royals attending the Duke's funeral service should be in civilian clothing and not military dress.

The move meant Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would no longer be the only close male family members not wearing a uniform. Strict royal protocol dictates they are not entitled to wear their uniforms as a result of their decisions to step back from royal duties.

Senior royals including Prince Charles, Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William and Harry were still able to display their medals on their suits, or in Anne's case on her jacket lapel.

Princess Anne is an honorary Rear Admiral and Chief Commandant of Women in the Royal Navy

Last Tuesday, Anne also gave a sweet nod to her late father when she resumed her royal duties for her first in-person engagement since Prince Philip's death.

During a visit to the Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight, Anne poignantly chose to wear her Tudor Crown of the Royal Naval Brooch.

Philip, who passed his legacy of military service onto his children, was Captain General of the Royal Marines for 64 years before retiring in 2017.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April, rose rapidly through the ranks, earning promotion after promotion, with some believing he could have become First Sea Lord - the professional head of the Royal Navy.

