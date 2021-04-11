Princess Anne shares private photo with late dad Prince Philip as she makes heartfelt statement The Duke of Edinburgh's daughter released a loving message

Princess Anne has made a heartfelt statement about Prince Philip's death.

In the message, which was released on Sunday afternoon, the Princess Royal paid tribute to her father, who sadly died on Friday.

The late Duke of Edinburgh's only daughter said: "You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

She went on: "His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

"I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities.

I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world."

The Princess signed off with a message of thanks for royal fans who had shared their appreciation for her father over the last few days.

Princess Anne shared a personal photo taken at the 2012 Olympic Games. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

She said: "I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

Anne was very close to her father and was long-rumoured to be his favourite of his four children.

Eileen Parker, wife of Philip's close friend Mike Parker, previously told the Daily Mail: "[Philip] always had more fun with Anne. Charles is more like the Queen, while Anne is very like Prince Philip."

The duo shared many common interests, including sport and an enthusiasm for life as working members of the royal family.

