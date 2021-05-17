A letter written by the late Princess Diana has revealed the very special childhood bond between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana penned the note in March 1985 – just six months after the birth of her youngest son.

WATCH: Princess Diana's sweetest moments with her boys

Part of the handwritten letter reads: "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!"

William and Harry have always enjoyed a strong relationship – but sadly they are no longer as close as they once were.

Princess Diana's letter reveals how William doted on his baby brother

Asked about a rumoured feud between the brothers during the 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry said: "…Look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me."

He continued, "We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Prince William and Prince Harry have enjoyed a close brotherly bond

Tensions rose after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they made allegations of racism against the royal family. Meghan also stated that the Duchess of Cambridge had made her cry shortly before their wedding.

A short time afterwards, William was asked by a reporter if he had spoken to Harry since the interview. "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," he responded. A second reporter then questioned: "Can you just let me know, is the royal family a racist family, sir?" "We're very much not a racist family," William stated.

Prince Charles and Diana at home with their children

And just last week Harry gave another revealing interview, this time on the Armchair Expert podcast, during which he compared his life in the royal family to a mixture of The Truman Show and being in a zoo.

He also spoke about his approach to parenting. "I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically," he said.

